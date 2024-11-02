ELIMINATED! Israel kills top Hamas political bureau official Kassab in Gaza airstrike (WATCH)

Senior Hamas leader Izz al-Din Kassab, who headed the group’s National Relations within its Political Bureau, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Friday.

ELIMINATED Israel kills top Hamas political bureau official Kassab in Gaza airstrike (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 2, 2024, 12:10 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 2, 2024, 12:10 AM IST

In a significant development in Gaza, senior Hamas leader Izz al-Din Kassab, who headed the group’s National Relations within its Political Bureau, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to statements by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

According to the IDF, Kassab was one of the last remaining members of Hamas’s political bureau.

Kassab was instrumental in orchestrating Hamas' strategic alliances with other militant factions in Gaza, coordinating operations, and facilitating attacks on Israel.

The strike, which also claimed the life of Kassab’s assistant Ayman Ayesh, occurred in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Footage of the attack was released by the military shortly after.

“Kassab was a significant source of power and, by virtue of his role, was responsible for the organization’s strategic and military relations with other factions in the Gaza Strip. He held the authority to direct the execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel,” the IDF says in a statement.

UN describes Gaza crisis as 'apocalyptic'

As violence continues to escalate, UN chiefs issued a grave warning, describing conditions in northern Gaza as “apocalyptic” and stating that the entire civilian population faces an “imminent risk” of death.

“The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic,” said the joint statement from heads of organisations that form the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee.

“The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and life-saving supplies while bombardment and other attacks continue. Just in the past few days, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and thousands have once again been forcibly displaced," the statement added.

"The entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence," the statement said.

They also urged all parties fighting in the besieged Palestinian territory to protect civilians, and called on Israel “to cease its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help”.

“Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of the needs due to the access constraints. Basic, life-saving goods are not available. Humanitarians are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and by insecurity from reaching people in need,” they said.

“Humanitarian relief must be facilitated, and we urge all parties to provide unimpeded access to affected people, while hospitals should not turn into battlegrounds," they said.

“The entire region is on the edge of a precipice. An immediate cessation of hostilities and a sustained, unconditional ceasefire are long overdue,” they concluded.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Protest over sedition case against ISKCON monk, 18 Hindus for holding rally in Bangladesh's Chattogram (WATCH) shk

Protest over sedition case against ISKCON monk, 18 Hindus for holding rally in Bangladesh's Chattogram (WATCH)

Pakistan: 5 children among 7 dead, nearly 30 injured in blast targeting police van in Balochistan (WATCH) shk

Pakistan: 5 children among 7 dead, nearly 30 injured in blast targeting police van in Balochistan (WATCH)

Explained Why Russia has fine Google $20 decillion, more than the GDP of the entire world snt

Explained: Why Russia has fine Google $20 decillion, more than the GDP of the entire world

Israeli air defenses launch interceptor missiles at drones targeting civilians southern Israel (WATCH) shk

Israeli air defenses launch interceptor missiles at drones targeting civilians in southern Israel (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video shk

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja RBA

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma RBA

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic AJR

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon