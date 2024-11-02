ELIMINATED! Israel kills top Hamas political bureau official Kassab in Gaza airstrike (WATCH)

Senior Hamas leader Izz al-Din Kassab, who headed the group’s National Relations within its Political Bureau, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Friday.

In a significant development in Gaza, senior Hamas leader Izz al-Din Kassab, who headed the group’s National Relations within its Political Bureau, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to statements by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

According to the IDF, Kassab was one of the last remaining members of Hamas’s political bureau.

Kassab was instrumental in orchestrating Hamas' strategic alliances with other militant factions in Gaza, coordinating operations, and facilitating attacks on Israel.

The strike, which also claimed the life of Kassab’s assistant Ayman Ayesh, occurred in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. Footage of the attack was released by the military shortly after.

“Kassab was a significant source of power and, by virtue of his role, was responsible for the organization’s strategic and military relations with other factions in the Gaza Strip. He held the authority to direct the execution of terror attacks against the State of Israel,” the IDF says in a statement.

UN describes Gaza crisis as 'apocalyptic'

As violence continues to escalate, UN chiefs issued a grave warning, describing conditions in northern Gaza as “apocalyptic” and stating that the entire civilian population faces an “imminent risk” of death.

“The situation unfolding in North Gaza is apocalyptic,” said the joint statement from heads of organisations that form the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee.

“The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and life-saving supplies while bombardment and other attacks continue. Just in the past few days, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and thousands have once again been forcibly displaced," the statement added.

"The entire Palestinian population in North Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, famine and violence," the statement said.

They also urged all parties fighting in the besieged Palestinian territory to protect civilians, and called on Israel “to cease its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help”.

“Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of the needs due to the access constraints. Basic, life-saving goods are not available. Humanitarians are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and by insecurity from reaching people in need,” they said.

“Humanitarian relief must be facilitated, and we urge all parties to provide unimpeded access to affected people, while hospitals should not turn into battlegrounds," they said.

“The entire region is on the edge of a precipice. An immediate cessation of hostilities and a sustained, unconditional ceasefire are long overdue,” they concluded.

