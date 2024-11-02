Shah Rukh Khan Net worth: Know about his assets, income and more

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan has an impressive net worth of approximately Rs 7,300 crores, making him one of the richest actors in the world.
SRK's iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, purchased in 2001 for Rs 13.32 crores, now boasts an impressive valuation of approximately Rs 200 crores.
In addition to Mannat, SRK owns luxurious properties in Delhi and Dubai and a stunning farmhouse in Alibaug, which showcases his real estate portfolio.
SRK is a co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment, a leading VFX and film production company that contributes significantly to Indian cinema.
SRK proudly owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, a successful IPL cricket franchise, highlighting his passion for sports and entertainment.
Renowned for his charisma, SRK endorses major brands like Reliance Jio, ICICI Bank, Hyundai, Lux, Dish TV, and Coca-Cola, enhancing their visibility.
As a global ambassador, SRK promotes Dubai Tourism and Burjeel Holdings in the UAE, strengthening his influence beyond cinema.
Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious car collection features the Bugatti Veyron, BMW i8, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Bentley Continental GT, BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and GLE.