Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more

Salama Mohamed and Khalid Al Ameri recently got divorced, and in an interview, she disclosed that her divorce was a watershed event in her life. She described the day as a rebirth and shared an honest insight into the impact of her newfound liberty.

Salama Mohamed, a well-known UAE influencer and beauty entrepreneur, spoke candidly with Emirati presenter Nour Aldin about her recent divorce from Khalid Al Ameri, a notable Emirati content producer and social media figure. Salama, known for her colourful personality and economic skills, discussed the deep personal development she has undergone since their separation.

Salama, the creator of the cosmetics business Peacefull, disclosed that her divorce was formalised on February 13, which was a watershed event in her life. She characterised the day as a rebirth and shared an honest insight on the impact of her newfound liberty.

"For the first time, Salama's life wasn't dependent on anyone," she shared. "Before marriage, I was dependent on my family. After marriage, I was dependent on my husband. But now, as an independent person, it's the first time that I know Salama."

Despite the dissolution of their marriage, Salama underlined her strong bond with Khalid, who is still an important part of her life as the father of their children.

"Ultimately, his pleasure impacts my happiness. His success influences my success. His grief impacts my melancholy," she remarked, emphasising their mutual respect and compassion. Salama's thoughts about her divorce contribute to a larger story of survival and personal progress. She stated that "sometimes divorce is merciful" and expressed thankfulness for the "amazing relationship" she had with Khalid. "I pray for him with love and happiness," she said, emphasising her desire to build a healthy co-parenting relationship.

The couple's adventure began in 2006, when they met and shortly got engaged. They married in 2007 and have since become famous personalities in the content production field, recognised for their amusing and heartfelt skits that provided views into their daily life. Their united TikTok account grew significantly, confirming their image as social media stars.

Khalid Al Ameri has piqued followers' interest in recent events with a mysterious picture showcasing two rings. There has been speculation about a possible new engagement, with many admirers suspecting a connection with South Indian actress Sunaina. This theory got popular after Sunaina posted a photo of herself holding a man's hand, which Khalid liked on Instagram.

