Anant, Radhika Wedding: Isha Ambani wears lehenga worth THIS for Haldi

Explore Isha Ambani's stunning style at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding, adorned in a bespoke Torani lehenga that epitomizes festive elegance
Isha Ambani wowed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding with a custom heart-embroidered lehenga and tassel top
Styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania, the ensemble featured a sleeveless blouse with colourful tassels and a backless design
The lehenga skirt, crafted from raw silk, boasted vertical line and heart embellishments in sequins and thread work
Accessorized with ornate bracelets, earcuffs, and a statement ring, Isha completed the look with a black bindi and berry-pink lips
An inspired version of her outfit, the Dil Rang Jiva Lehenga Set, is available on Torani's website for ₹1,35,000
Capture Isha's Haldi ceremony glam with this ensemble, perfect for festive occasions and celebrations