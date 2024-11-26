Burlington Stores Stock In Spotlight After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Chatter Jumps To One-Year High

Total revenue rose 10.5% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.53 billion during the quarter, but fell short of a Wall Street estimate of $2.55 billion.

Burlington Stores Stock In Spotlight After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Chatter Jumps To One-Year High
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 11:46 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

Shares of off-price department store retailer Burlington Stores Inc ($BURL) were in the spotlight after the firm reported upbeat third-quarter earnings.

Total revenue rose 10.5% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.53 billion during the quarter, but fell short of a Wall Street estimate of $2.55 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.55 compared to an estimate of $1.54. Net income rose 86% YoY to $90.6 million during the quarter.

CEO Michael O’Sullivan said although the third quarter comp trend started out very strongly, but then warmer temperatures from mid-September onwards slowed the sales momentum.

“Cold Weather categories represent about 15% of sales in the third quarter. Excluding these categories, our comp growth in the third quarter was 4%, which is consistent with the trend that we have seen in our business since March. We are very encouraged by this underlying comp sales trend,” O’Sullivan said.

For the full fiscal-year 2024, the company expects total sales to increase in the range of 9% to 10% on top of the 10% increase for the 52-weeks ended Jan. 27, 2024. Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $7.76 to $7.96, which excludes $0.11, net of tax, of expenses associated with the acquired Bed Bath & Beyond leases.

Following the earnings announcement, retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumped into the ‘extremely bullish’ territory (77/100) from ‘extremely bearish’ a day ago, accompanied by extremely high retail chatter that hit a one-year high.

Burlington Stores’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Nov. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits Burlington Stores’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:54 a.m. ET on Nov. 26, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Burlington Stores were down nearly 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained over 48% on a year-to-date basis, significantly outperforming the benchmark U.S. indices.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Ford, General Motors, Stellantis Stocks Dip On Trump’s Tariff Threat To Mexico, Canada: Retail Saw It Coming

Ford, General Motors, Stellantis Stocks Dip On Trump’s Tariff Threat To Mexico, Canada: Retail Saw It Coming

Crowdstrike Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Results: Retail Backs Stock As Post-Outage Recovery Continues

Crowdstrike Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Results: Retail Backs Stock As Post-Outage Recovery Continues

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Hits Year-High

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Hits Year-High

TOYO Stock Rockets To Over 2-Month High On $150M Solar Cell Supply Deal: Retail Sentiment Electrified

TOYO Stock Rockets To Over 2-Month High On $150M Solar Cell Supply Deal: Retail Sentiment Electrified

Recent Stories

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Kohl’s Stock Slides On Weak Q3, Lowered Outlook: Retail Pins Hopes On CEO Change

Ford, General Motors, Stellantis Stocks Dip On Trump’s Tariff Threat To Mexico, Canada: Retail Saw It Coming

Ford, General Motors, Stellantis Stocks Dip On Trump’s Tariff Threat To Mexico, Canada: Retail Saw It Coming

Crowdstrike Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Results: Retail Backs Stock As Post-Outage Recovery Continues

Crowdstrike Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Results: Retail Backs Stock As Post-Outage Recovery Continues

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Hits Year-High

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Hits Year-High

TOYO Stock Rockets To Over 2-Month High On $150M Solar Cell Supply Deal: Retail Sentiment Electrified

TOYO Stock Rockets To Over 2-Month High On $150M Solar Cell Supply Deal: Retail Sentiment Electrified

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon