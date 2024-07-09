WHAT! Sridevi had another daughter apart from Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor?

Entertainment
Late actress Sridevi used to share a close bond with her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and her Instagram feed was the proof.
During an event of her latest film, Mom, in which Sridevi played her mother, she stated that her onscreen daughter, Sajal Ali, and her two children bonded during the shooting.
She went on to say that Sajal's mother's untimely death devastated her and prevented her from seeing her daughter's film, prompting the actress to think of her as her daughter.
She explained, "Sajal is like my third kid. Now I feel like I have one more daughter."
After Sridevi's death, Sajal told Hindustan Times, "She was like my mother. I'm in shock right now. "It feels like I'm losing my mother again."
Sajal also revealed that when she was unable to attend the Masala! Awards in Dubai, Sridevi emailed her, saying, 'I missed you beta'.
Sajal continued, "That's the last communication I have from her. Following that, we chatted several times in the previous two months."
"But, unfortunately, when she contacted me a few days ago, I missed her call because I was filming, and I had planned to call her back, but I guess I took too long."