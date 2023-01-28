Who is Nandamuri Taraka Ratna? RRR star Jr NTR's cousin collapses, hospitalised due to cardiac arrest-report

Taraka Ratna, a member of the Nandamuri family and the cousin of RRR star Jr NTR, has been hospitalised owing to heart arrest. According to sources, he fell during a political event in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and was brought to the hospital. Nandamuri Balakrishna, his uncle, paid him a visit at the hospital and informed him that he is being treated and that there is nothing to worry about.

Ratna fell while attending a political gathering held by TDP leader Nara Chandra Babu's son Lokesh. According to reports, he performed a puja before joining a prayer in a mosque when he fell due to heart arrest. On social media, a few videos are showing him being brought to the hospital among a large throng.

Who is Nandamuri Taraka Ratna?

Taraka Ratna made his film debut in Okato Number Kurraadu (2003) and appeared in numerous films as a hero before transitioning to villain parts. He is the nephew of Tollywood actors Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram and the grandson of late film superstar NT Rama Rao.

Also Read: Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

Balakrishna shares Taraka Ratna health update

After learning about Taraka Ratna's condition, his uncle Balakrishna visited the hospital and spoke to the press, providing a health update. "All his parameters read alright, they have provided first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to be concerned about. The doctors have also advised us to transport him to Bengaluru. He suffered a heart attack, and his valves are now occluded." According to the Times of India, Balakrishna provided an update on his health.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan schools Tina Datta, says, 'Tina ka behavior is disgusting'

Taraka Ratna had no pulse when he arrived in the hospital, according to TV9 reports. The pulse was restored, and he was allegedly transferred to a larger hospital for additional treatment. According to accounts, 90 percent of his heart was blocked.

The hospital has yet to issue an official press release. The Nandamuri family has not yet arrived at the hospital to pay Taraka Ratna a visit. However, Chandra Babu is expected to visit Ratna shortly.