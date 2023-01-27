Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, hails it as a 'mega blockbuster'

    The renowned filmmaker Karan Johar also watched the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pathaan in theatres. Feeling emotional, he wrote a long heartfelt note and reviewed the film.

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, the Baadshah of Bollywood, has made a massive comeback to film after a four years hiatus with the spy thriller Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is receiving immense love from audiences and film industry members.

    Bollywood industry's most globally loved and prominent stars who recently saw Pathaan on the big screens are now heaping praises on Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster with heartfelt social media posts.

    Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle. He started off by saying, "I do not remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies. This one is the biggest blockbuster. Mega is the word."

    Praising Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for their stellar performances in Pathaan, he adds, "The charm, charisma, superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest, beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!!."

    Applauding Siddharth Anand for his brilliant direction and cinematography in Pathaan and also his best friend Aditya Chopra, Karan shared, "Brilliantly directed and conceptualized by SID ANAND. He knows how to mount a film like very few can… I am so so so proud of my BFF, the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!."

    Karan also shares, "And as for the KING. He went no where. He waited for the right time to RULE. I love you, bhai, @iamsrk. Love you, Adi. And love you, BOLLYWOOD. You may have been slandered and boycotted. But no one can deny that when you come into your own. No one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll !!!! (no spoiler, but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
