Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has a surprise new face, Savinya. Here's everything you need to know about this model from Bengaluru who has just entered the house.

Who is this Savinya?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 has kicked off with a grand launch. Usually, the contestants are all familiar faces. But this season, some new people have also entered the Bigg Boss house. Savinya is one of them. She lives in Bengaluru. Before entering the house, she promised to win over fans with her 'Bengaluru Tamil'. Her entry was a total surprise to everyone.

Even actor Vijay Sethupathi was impressed when Savinya spoke in her Bengaluru Tamil on stage. The show's tagline is 'Expect the unexpected,' and Savinya is definitely an unexpected contestant. We'll have to wait and see what kind of impact she makes on the show. She is a model and often posts pictures from her photoshoots on Instagram.

Savinya is waiting to make her mark

Savinya is hoping to use the fame from Bigg Boss to start a career in acting. Many contestants promise to entertain the audience before entering the house, but end up failing. If Savinya actually does what she promised, she could definitely make it to the finals.

This reminds us of Raiza Wilson, another model from Bengaluru who made it big after Bigg Boss. She was a contestant in the first season and even reached the finals. After the show, Raiza became a successful heroine in films. Will Savinya follow in her footsteps, or will she fizzle out? We'll find out in the coming episodes.