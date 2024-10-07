World News

Israel Hamas War one year later: A look at the devastation, loss

One Year Since the Hamas-Israel War

It has been a full year since the Hamas-Israel war. On October 7, Hamas first infiltrated Israel, killing about 1500 people. Also, 250 people were taken hostage to Gaza

Israel Piles Up Corpses in Gaza in One Year

Since then, Israel has turned Gaza into a pile of corpses. About 42000 people have been killed and more than 1 lakh injured in Israeli attacks in the last one year

Israel Took 30 Lives for Every Citizen's Death

Notorious for revenge, Israel has taken 30 lives in Gaza for every one of its citizens killed in the past year

Israel Turned Gaza into Ruins in One Year

In the past year, Israel has almost turned Gaza into ruins. Broken buildings and piles of debris are visible everywhere

Over 60 Percent of Gaza's Buildings Destroyed

More than 60 percent of the buildings in Gaza have been destroyed in the Israeli army attack. A crisis of disease and starvation has deepened in the entire Gaza

Elimination of Hamas's Top Leadership

Israel has also eliminated Hamas's top leadership in a year. This includes names like Mohammad Deif, Khalid Mashal and Ismail Haniya

Hamas First Attacked Israel on October 7

Let us tell you that on October 7, Hamas fighters entered the villages bordering Israel and raped women and brutally killed men and children

Israel Broke Hamas's Back in One Year

After Hamas's terror, Israel decided to retaliate and brought Hamas to its knees by carrying out one after the other airstrikes in the Gaza Strip

