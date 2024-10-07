Israel Hamas War one year later: A look at the devastation, loss

World News
It has been a full year since the Hamas-Israel war. On October 7, Hamas first infiltrated Israel, killing about 1500 people. Also, 250 people were taken hostage to Gaza
Since then, Israel has turned Gaza into a pile of corpses. About 42000 people have been killed and more than 1 lakh injured in Israeli attacks in the last one year
Notorious for revenge, Israel has taken 30 lives in Gaza for every one of its citizens killed in the past year
In the past year, Israel has almost turned Gaza into ruins. Broken buildings and piles of debris are visible everywhere
More than 60 percent of the buildings in Gaza have been destroyed in the Israeli army attack. A crisis of disease and starvation has deepened in the entire Gaza
Israel has also eliminated Hamas's top leadership in a year. This includes names like Mohammad Deif, Khalid Mashal and Ismail Haniya
Let us tell you that on October 7, Hamas fighters entered the villages bordering Israel and raped women and brutally killed men and children
After Hamas's terror, Israel decided to retaliate and brought Hamas to its knees by carrying out one after the other airstrikes in the Gaza Strip