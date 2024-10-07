Adnan Sami's mother passes away aged 77; singer shares heartfelt note

Adnan Sami recently shared the heartbreaking news of his mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, passing away at 77. In a heartfelt social media post, he expressed profound grief over her loss, describing her as a remarkable woman who brought joy to everyone around her

Singer Adnan Sami recently announced the heartbreaking news of his mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan's passing at the age of 77. On October 7, Adnan took to social media to express his grief, although the cause of her death has not been disclosed.

In his post, he shared his profound sorrow, stating that they are overwhelmed with grief. He described his mother as an incredible woman who brought love and joy to everyone she met. He requested prayers for her soul, hoping that Allah SWT grants her a place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus.

Following his announcement, fans and followers offered their condolences. Actress Mini Mathur expressed her sympathy for Adnan and his family, wishing them strength during this difficult time. Singer Raghav also sent his love, while one Instagram user offered prayers for strength to cope with such a significant loss. Another user shared sentiments wishing for her to find peace in Jannat, acknowledging the profound sorrow of losing a mother.

On the professional front, Adnan's last Bollywood song was "Bhar Do Jholi Meri," featured in the 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. After a lengthy hiatus of nine years, fans will soon hear him again as he prepares to lend his voice to a romantic track in the upcoming musical horror film Kasoor. He will perform alongside seasoned singer Payal Dev, with music composed by Javed Mohsin. The song will feature actors Aftab Shivdasani, Urvashi Rautela, and Punjabi star Jassie Gill.

The film is produced by Asif Shaikh and directed by Glen Barretto, with Mudassar Aziz handling the story, screenplay, and dialogues. Sources indicated that the film’s second shooting schedule would begin next week, commencing with the song on a grand set built in a Mumbai studio. Producer Asif Shaikh expressed his excitement about having Adnan Sami join the project for the romantic track.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note on making 'huge differance'; Here's why

Latest Videos