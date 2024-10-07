Entertainment

'Singham Again': Know fees of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others

Singham Again

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' is releasing in theatres on November 1

Cast Fees

Check fees of cast before release

Kareena Kapoor

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor has got a fee of 10 crores for working in Singham Again

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has been given a fee of Rs 10 crore for working in Singham Again

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has got a fee of Rs 20 crore for Singham Again

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn got the highest fee of 35 crores for Singham Again

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has got a fee of Rs 6 crore for Singham Again

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff got the lowest fee of 3 crores for the film Singham Again

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who plays the villain in Singham Again, has been given a fee of Rs 6 crore

