'Singham Again': Know fees of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' is releasing in theatres on November 1
Check fees of cast before release
Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor has got a fee of 10 crores for working in Singham Again
Ranveer Singh has been given a fee of Rs 10 crore for working in Singham Again
Akshay Kumar has got a fee of Rs 20 crore for Singham Again
Ajay Devgn got the highest fee of 35 crores for Singham Again
Deepika Padukone has got a fee of Rs 6 crore for Singham Again
Tiger Shroff got the lowest fee of 3 crores for the film Singham Again
Arjun Kapoor, who plays the villain in Singham Again, has been given a fee of Rs 6 crore