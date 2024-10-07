Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tragedy strikes IAF air show in Chennai: What caused death of 5 people at Marina?

    Tragedy struck at the Indian Air Force's air show in Chennai, where five people lost their lives and over 100 were hospitalized due to dehydration and exhaustion. The massive crowd, estimated at 1.2 million, overwhelmed the city's infrastructure, leading to congestion, chaos, and criticism of the local authorities' preparedness.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 1:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    A devastating incident occurred at the Indian Air Force's air show held at Marina Beach on Sunday, where at least five people lost their lives and around 50 others were hospitalized.

    The casualties were reportedly due to dehydration and extreme exhaustion, as thousands of spectators gathered under the sweltering sun to witness the event.
     

    According to police officials, one person died on the beachfront, while the other four succumbed in nearby areas. These individuals were among the large crowd that lined the several-kilometer stretch of shoreline to enjoy the show, which ran from 11 AM to 1 PM.

    Many attendees expressed frustration over the apparent lack of crowd control and inadequate traffic management. The surge in spectators led to significant congestion in the city, and as the event concluded, a chaotic rush to leave resulted in hundreds being stranded on roads, outside railway stations, and at metro stations.

    Despite the overwhelming turnout, Chennai Metro only increased train frequencies after the air show had commenced, leading to long waits for passengers. Local authorities are now under fire for their failure to effectively anticipate and manage the large crowd.

    Emergency workers were seen assisting individuals who fainted from exhaustion, with many being carried to shelters for medical attention.

    Post-event, major roads, particularly near the beach, were heavily congested, while public transport options like local trains and buses were overwhelmed with passengers.
     

    As a stampede-like situation briefly unfolded during the mass exodus, police managed to regulate the crowd and ensure safe passage for ambulances. 
     

    Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai criticized the ruling DMK government for failing to ensure public safety, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "I was shocked to hear that 5 people died due to crowding and more than 200 people were injured and admitted to the hospital for treatment during the IAF 'AIR Show' program held at Chennai Marina Beach. The only reason for this is that the DMK government has not taken care of the safety of the public without providing basic facilities and adequate transport arrangements for the public who came to witness the IAF Air Show."

    In the wake of the tragedy, State Health Minister M. Subramanian defended the government's preparedness, noting the deployment of two health teams and 40 ambulances with paramedical personnel at the venue. However, the incident has raised questions regarding the adequacy of these measures.
     

