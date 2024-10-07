Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai's note on 'sorrows' goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors [PHOTOS]

    When Aishwarya arrived at the Ambani wedding with her daughter rather than the Bachchan family, there were rumors that something was wrong in their marriage.

    Aishwarya Rai's note on 'sorrows' goes viral amid Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors RTM
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    For a time now, there have been rumors of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan getting divorced. The pair hasn't commented on the split rumors, but fans have been looking back at past posts and interviews, which has sparked a ton of online speculation. Recently, a fan went back and read Aishwarya's slambook entry where she talked about sorrow.

    There were several questions in the slambook. One asked the actress about her sorrows, to which she wrote, "are mine.” One question was about one thing that turns her on, and she wrote, "The one who’ll lead me to ‘the light’ even in the dark.”

    The book also asked her, “I love…” and she replied, “The idea of being in love, being in love and love.” She also wrote that her strength comes from “The honest love and faith the few but dear ones have for and in me!”

    The slam also asked her about her biggest asset and Aishwarya wrote, “Genuineness (Nothing about me is plastic).” She added that although she appreciates her success, she hasn't yet given it enough thought. She added that she will avoid “stooping” to the same level as malicious people. Aishwarya also shared her “favorite bedroom line”.

     

    Aishwarya’s slam book entry
    byu/Accurate-Train218 inBollyBlindsNGossip

     

    In 2007, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot. After working together on movies like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), the couple had been friends for a while. While working on Dhoom 2 and Guru, their romance reached new heights. It began to grow during the 2005–2006 filming of Umrao Jaan. On April 20, 2007, they got married in a lavish yet private ceremony.

    After 17 years of marriage, Abhishek and Aishwarya now have a daughter named Aaradhya. When Aishwarya arrived at the Ambani wedding with her daughter rather than the Bachchan family, there were rumors that something was wrong in their marriage. When Abhishek liked a post about divorce, the fans started creating several theories and speculated things were not right in their marriage. 

