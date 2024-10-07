Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava’s brother Mumtaz Ali’s dead body found under Kuloor bridge

    Mumtaz Ali, brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, was found dead under Kulooru Bridge after reportedly jumping into the river amid ongoing blackmail from a woman named Rehmat and her associates. The distress from financial extortion led him to take this tragic step.

    Former MLA Mohiuddin Bava brother Mumtaz Ali dead body found under Kuloor bridge vkp
    The search for Mumtaz Ali, brother of former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, has ended tragically, as his body was discovered at the foot of the Kulooru Bridge. After a thorough search lasting over 24 hours, his remains were located, and it is believed he jumped into the river between 4:40 AM and 5:00 AM yesterday. A team of cold water swimmers and divers were involved in the recovery operation.

    The family is mourning the loss, with Mohiuddin Bava expressing profound grief following the recovery of his brother's body. It has come to light that Mumtaz Ali was allegedly a victim of blackmail. Reports suggest he had been under significant financial and emotional stress due to extortion demands from a woman named Rehmat and her associates, known as the 'Sattar' team. 

    Mumtaz had reportedly lost a substantial amount of money, millions, over several months to Rehmat, who pressured him for even more. According to sources, Rehmat sought not only money but also a marriage proposal, which Mumtaz refused. As their financial exchanges ceased, Mumtaz and Rehmat began to engage in confrontations involving political rivals. 

    During this rough period, Rehmat contacted the Sattar team, revealing her relationship with Mumtaz. She allegedly used recorded conversations to further manipulate him. The blackmail intensified, with threats of making the audio recordings public unless Mumtaz paid two crores. Ultimately, he managed to pay 25 lakhs, but the harassment continued, leading to escalating tension within the family.

    Facing relentless pressure and the fear of public humiliation, Mumtaz Ali tragically decided to end his life, feeling that he had lost all dignity. The circumstances surrounding his death have raised serious questions about the severe impact of blackmail and extortion on individuals and their families.

