What's cooking? Billionaires Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022

Met Gala was not only about fashion and the ‘gilded glam’ but also the billionaires to chit chat a bit. And amidst that chit-chatting bit, Kim Kardashian was seen catching up with Tesla founder Elon Musk who attended the annual gala along with his mother. While Kim and Musk were talking, her boyfriend Pete Davidson looked over and joined them in the conversation too.

At the event that was held in Manhattan on Monday (Tuesday as per IST), the 41-year-old, Kim Kardashian, and her 28-year-old lover, Pete Davidson, were snapped in conversation with Elon Musk, and Kim’s mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble after walking the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian wore the original iconic dress of Marylyn Monroe that she had worn nearly 60 years ago. Kim later changed into a replica of the same dress, so as to preserve the timeless treasure. The glittering beaded gown that Kim Kardashian wore was designed by Jean-Louis.

The sighting of Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk chatting was a pleasant sight of the billionaires catching up as Kim was recently announced as a billionaire while Musk is the richest man in the world. Elon Musk’s net worth is reported to be $253.6 billion, according to Forbes, while Kim Kardashian’s worth is an impressive $1.8 billion.

Kim Kardashian and Elon Musk were busy chatting right next to a table where Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner was busy talking to their mom Kris Jenner. Meanwhile, an iconic picture of Elon Musk and SNL star Pete Davison in black and white has also been captured where the two males are doing a fist bump, showing Kim Kardashian standing in the background. This was Kim and Pete’s first red carpet appearance as a couple, ever since they made their relationship official.