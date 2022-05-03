BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2022 was quite a 'gilded glam affair. However, there were some celebrities that people really wanted to see at the gala but the stars gave the event a skip.

    BTS: Given the fabulous year that BTS had at all the major events including Grammy Awards and Oscars ( even though they marked their virtual presence), the ARMY was expecting to see them at Met Gala. However, the K-pop sensation is presumably occupied with their album ‘We Are Bullet Proof’ launch next month.

    It is a full ‘gilded glam’ scenario at the Met Gala 2022 with all those celebrities coming together to attend the annual costume gala. However, there are some of our favourite stars who seem to have given this hottest event a big miss. If you are one of those thinking why has Zendaya or Dua Lipa not attended the ball, there you are not the only one. We are equally intrigued by the absence of some of the stars we were really looking forward to seeing at the event, including our K-pop sensation band, BTS. Here is a list of seven celebrities that we were hopeful of seeing at the Met Gala 2022.

    Zendaya: The ‘Dune’ actress had made it clear before the event that she will be giving Met Gala a skip this year. In a recent interview, Zendaya had said, “I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl's gotta work and make some movies." But if you are wondering what Zendaya will be doing, if not attending the gala, here’s what she had to say about it: “I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis.” The actress has grabbed her next big project with Luca Guadagnino where she will play the role of a former tennis star, Tashi, who turns into a coach to help her husband become a champion.

    Dua Lipa: For the second consecutive year, Dua Lipa is missing out on attending the Met Gala. 
    Last year, Dua Lipa missed the Met Gala because of work, and it appears the same holds true this year. It is because of her performance at London's O2 Arena that she had to miss out on a big fashion night.

    Rihanna: Soon-to-be mommy, Rihanna was one person we really wanted to see at the event. A regular at Met Gala, Rihanna is inching closer to her delivery. The Musician and beauty mogul could not attend the annual gala.

    Halle Bailey: Similar to Zendaya, Halle is also not attending the annual gala this year for the same reason. Responding to tweets that asked her if she will be attending this year’s gala or not, she said, “I'm not lovelies..i have to work lol,” with a camera emoji.

