Met Gala 2022: Twitter goes gaga over 'mama's boy' Elon Musk

Elon Musk stepped out for the first time since sealing his 44 billion-dollar deal to buy Twitter last week, accompanied by his mother Maye on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022.

Elon Musk made his first public appearance since sealing his 44 billion-dollar deal to buy Twitter last week, accompanied by his mother Maye on the red carpet of this year's Met Gala in New York City.

50-year-old Musk sported a classic black tuxedo, with a white bow tie and white shirt for the event, which was staged with the theme Glided Glamor. The Tesla CEO's mother wore a crimson velvet Dior dress with Chopard jewellery.

On the red carpet, which celebrated "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", Elon Musk showed his goofy side as he posed for the shutterbugs with his mother. The SpaceX CEO raised his eyebrow, made a pouty face and had fun posing for the camera.

Also read: Watch Elon Musk's funny act at Met Gala red carpet

Talking about his plans for Twitter at the Met Gala 2022, Musk said, "My goal, assuming everything gets done, is to make Twitter as inclusive as possible and to have as broad a swathe of people on Twitter as possible. And that it is entertaining and funny and they have as much fun as possible."

Meanwhile, Maye Musk, who has been working as a model since the age of 15 in South Africa, described her son Musk, stating, "From the moment he could speak, he could discuss."

Both Maye and her Elon have attended the gala several times before. In 2016, Maye and Elon attended, with the theme 'Manus x Machina'.

In 2018, the billionaire used the event to make his relationship with singer Grimes 'red carpet official', wearing a white tuxedo jacket, with a white script on the back which read 'Novus ordo seclorum,' meaning 'new world order'.

Also read: BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss

Twitter users reacted to Elon Musk's Met Gala red carpet look and also went gaga over the new owner's 'mamma boy' image. Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site:

Hours before Met Gala 2022 began, it emerged that Elon Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high net-worth individuals about taking on more financing for his 44 billion-dollar acquisition of Twitter and tying up less of his wealth in the deal, Reuters reported.

Musk is the world's richest person, with Forbes estimating his net worth at about 245 billion dollars. Yet most of his wealth is tied up in the shares of Tesla, the electric car maker he leads. Last week, Musk disclosed he sold 8.5 billion dollars worth of Tesla stock following his agreement to buy Twitter.

The Tesla CEO would have to pay a $1 billion termination fee to Twitter if he walked away, and the social media company could also sue him to complete the deal. Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, has criticized Twitter's moderation policies. He wants Twitter's algorithm for prioritizing tweets to be public and objects to giving too much power on the service to corporations that advertise.

Also read: Met Gala 2022: 9 Indian celebs we want to see attending the event