'Kalki 2898 AD' box office Day 2: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film earns Rs 54 crore, aims for Rs 150 crore

Prabhas' film 'Kalki 2898 AD' grossed Rs 95 crore in India. The film's Day 2 estimations indicate that the total tally in India may remain around Rs 150 crore. Nag Ashwin's magnum opus also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Saswata Chatterjee, and Kamal Haasan in prominent parts.



On day one, 'Kalki 2898 AD' grossed Rs 95.30 crore in India and Rs 191.5 crore internationally. According to Sacnilk, the film garnered Rs 54 crore on Day 2, bringing the total second-day revenue to Rs 149.30 crore. However, these data are still preliminary, and the confirmed numbers have yet to be revealed. The Telugu version of the film had a 65.02 percent occupancy rate on Friday, June 28. The film will likely generate a four-day weekend gross of about Rs 500 crore.

Vyjayanthi Movies produced this film on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. Santhosh Narayanan created the music, Djordje Stojiljkovic did the photography, and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao did the editing.



Director Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' is a sci-fi dystopian film based on Hindu mythology. At a press conference, the filmmaker explained why he called the picture 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He stated, "Our film begins in Mahabharat and concludes in 2898. That is the title of the film. It's named 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It covers 6000 years of time."



He went on to say, "We're attempting to imagine what the worlds would be like. We will continue to keep it Indian, and our challenge is not to make it appear like 'Blade Runner'."

Apart from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles, the film also stars Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Shobana, Anna Ben, and others. SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur make cameo appearances.

