Entertainment

7 Anime to watch if you love Demon Slayer

If you enjoyed "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," here are seven other anime series you might like due to their similar themes, art styles, or emotional depth

Hunter x Hunter

A young boy embarks on a journey to find his father and becomes a Hunter, encountering dangerous creatures and powerful foes. 

Jujutsu Kaisen

A high school student joins a secret organization to fight against curses after ingesting a powerful cursed object.

Tokyo Ghoul

A college student becomes a half-ghoul after a near-fatal encounter and must navigate his new, dangerous life.

Blue Exorcist (Ao no Exorcist)

The son of Satan decides to become an exorcist to fight against his father's forces and protect the world.

Noragami

A minor god aims to gain followers and becomes intertwined with a human girl and a mysterious weapon.
Why you'll like it: Blend of action, humor, and supernatural elements.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Two brothers use alchemy in their quest to restore their bodies after a failed experiment to bring their mother back to life.

Attack on Titan (Shingeki no Kyojin)

Humanity fights for survival against gigantic humanoid Titans that have decimated the world's population.

