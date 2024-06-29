7 Anime to watch if you love Demon Slayer

Entertainment
If you enjoyed "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," here are seven other anime series you might like due to their similar themes, art styles, or emotional depth
A young boy embarks on a journey to find his father and becomes a Hunter, encountering dangerous creatures and powerful foes.
A high school student joins a secret organization to fight against curses after ingesting a powerful cursed object.
A college student becomes a half-ghoul after a near-fatal encounter and must navigate his new, dangerous life.
The son of Satan decides to become an exorcist to fight against his father's forces and protect the world.
A minor god aims to gain followers and becomes intertwined with a human girl and a mysterious weapon.
Why you'll like it: Blend of action, humor, and supernatural elements.
Two brothers use alchemy in their quest to restore their bodies after a failed experiment to bring their mother back to life.
Humanity fights for survival against gigantic humanoid Titans that have decimated the world's population.