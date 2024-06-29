Tamil Nadu tragedy: Four killed in firecracker factory blast, CM MK Stalin announces relief

According to reports, the explosion, which took place during the early hours, is suspected to have been triggered by the inadvertent mixing of chemicals within the factory premises. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause behind the tragic incident.

In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives following an explosion at a privately owned firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, early Saturday (June 29) morning.

According to reports, the explosion, which took place during the early hours, is suspected to have been triggered by the inadvertent mixing of chemicals within the factory premises. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause behind the tragic incident.

Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise

Reports said that the impact of the blast was severe enough to cause a portion of the factory to collapse, exacerbating the already dire situation. Additionally, one person sustained injuries from the explosion, while several buildings and designated manufacturing areas suffered significant damage.

Swiftly responding to the emergency, a team of fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving notification of the explosion. Their efforts focused on extinguishing any ensuing fires and ensuring the safety of those present.

In the wake of the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives and swiftly announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to each of the bereaved families.

NEET-UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details

The gesture aims to provide immediate support and solace to those affected by the tragic incident.

Investigations into the explosion are ongoing as authorities are working to determine the precise sequence of events leading up to the explosion.

Latest Videos