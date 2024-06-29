Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tamil Nadu tragedy: Four killed in firecracker factory blast, CM MK Stalin announces relief

    According to reports, the explosion, which took place during the early hours, is suspected to have been triggered by the inadvertent mixing of chemicals within the factory premises. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause behind the tragic incident.

    Tamil Nadu tragedy: Four killed in firecracker factory blast, CM MK Stalin announces relief AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives following an explosion at a privately owned firecracker manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, early Saturday (June 29) morning.

    According to reports, the explosion, which took place during the early hours, is suspected to have been triggered by the inadvertent mixing of chemicals within the factory premises. However, authorities are yet to confirm the exact cause behind the tragic incident.

    Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise

    Reports said that the impact of the blast was severe enough to cause a portion of the factory to collapse, exacerbating the already dire situation. Additionally, one person sustained injuries from the explosion, while several buildings and designated manufacturing areas suffered significant damage.

    Swiftly responding to the emergency, a team of fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving notification of the explosion. Their efforts focused on extinguishing any ensuing fires and ensuring the safety of those present.

    In the wake of the tragedy, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives and swiftly announced financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to each of the bereaved families.

    NEET-UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details

    The gesture aims to provide immediate support and solace to those affected by the tragic incident.

    Investigations into the explosion are ongoing as authorities are working to determine the precise sequence of events leading up to the explosion.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Instagram faces worldwide outage, users struggle to access platform and watch reels AJR

    BREAKING: Instagram faces worldwide outage, users struggle to access platform and watch reels

    NEET UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details AJR

    NEET-UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details

    Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals AJR

    Public health facilities in India falling short of essential standards: Govt assessment reveals

    Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise AJR

    Flash floods in Ladakh claim lives of five Indian Army soldiers during tank exercise

    Karnataka Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice AJR

    Karnataka: Relief for alcohol consumers as state government freezes liquor prices until further notice

    Recent Stories

    Instagram faces worldwide outage, users struggle to access platform and watch reels AJR

    BREAKING: Instagram faces worldwide outage, users struggle to access platform and watch reels

    'Shah Rukh Khan smokes like a chimney', claims THIS actor RKK

    'Shah Rukh Khan smokes like a chimney', claims THIS actor

    Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones RBA

    Kalki 2898 AD: Netizens compare Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones

    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video snt

    T20 WC 2024 final: When Keshav Maharaj predicted India vs South Africa grand finale clash; WATCH viral video

    NEET UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details AJR

    NEET-UG paper leak: CBI conducts raids at seven places in Gujarat; check details

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon