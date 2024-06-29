 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

'Shah Rukh Khan smokes like a chimney', claims THIS actor

Govind Namdev

Govind Namdev, a veteran actor who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan spoke openly about his experiences sharing the screen with him.

Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent interview, Govind recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' in 2000. 

Shah Rukh Khan workaholic

Govind stated that since Shah Rukh was also the film's producer, he worked day and night. 

Shah Rukh Khan workaholic

He stated that Shah Rukh Khan took an early morning flight to Chennai to attend an event, then returned and began shooting. 

Shah Rukh Khan workaholic

The legendary actor stated that Shah Rukh Khan would not sleep for more than three and a half to four hours.

Shah Rukh Khan smoking

He even claimed that SRK smokes like a chimney and keeps working, always thinking about what to do next. 

