'Shah Rukh Khan smokes like a chimney', claims THIS actor

Entertainment
Govind Namdev, a veteran actor who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan spoke openly about his experiences sharing the screen with him.
In a recent interview, Govind recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani' in 2000.
Govind stated that since Shah Rukh was also the film's producer, he worked day and night.
He stated that Shah Rukh Khan took an early morning flight to Chennai to attend an event, then returned and began shooting.
The legendary actor stated that Shah Rukh Khan would not sleep for more than three and a half to four hours.
He even claimed that SRK smokes like a chimney and keeps working, always thinking about what to do next.