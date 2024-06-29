Instagram faces worldwide outage, users struggle to access platform and watch reels

According to Downdetector's heat map, the outage has affected multiple regions in India, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and more.

Meta's popular photo and video-sharing platform, Instagram, is currently experiencing a service disruption across India, causing frustration among its users. According to Downdetector, a site that monitors outages, the service disruption reached its peak with over 6,000 reports around 12:05 PM IST.

The outage affected Instagram accounts, with users reporting difficulties accessing reels and encountering issues with the app's feed. Over 33% of users encountered problems with the app itself, while 57% faced issues with the feed, and nearly 10% reported login errors.

Users have taken to social media, including X (formerly known as Twitter), to voice their frustrations. Screenshots shared on these platforms displayed error messages such as "We're sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again," and "Something went wrong. There's an issue, and the page could not be loaded."

As of now, Meta has not released an official statement regarding the outage.

According to Downdetector's heat map, the outage has affected multiple regions in India, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and more.

This disruption comes after similar incidents earlier this year when both Facebook and Instagram experienced global outages in May, affecting thousands of users worldwide. In March, Meta faced another significant issue when numerous users reported being unexpectedly logged out of their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Downdetector data had indicated that over 18 thousand users have reported issues with accessing Instagram during this current outage.

