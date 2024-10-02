WATCH: Pawan Kalyan faces breathlessness during Tirumala pilgrimage amid laddu controversy

Pawan Kalyan experienced breathlessness on his pilgrimage to Tirumala Temple, raising concerns as he navigated the ongoing controversy over the Tirupati laddus' purity.

Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, faced health challenges during his recent pilgrimage to the Tirumala Temple, known for its steep ascent. Videos shared on social media captured Kalyan and his team tackling the daunting climb, which consists of over 3,500 steps, leading many to express concern for his well-being.

In one particularly revealing clip posted on X, Kalyan was seen taking a break, visibly sweating and struggling for breath. Given his reported history of asthma and back pain, the footage raised alarms among his supporters, with a team member fanning him to provide relief.

Kalyan's temple visit was prompted by the ongoing controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddus, particularly claims suggesting that animal fat may have been used in their preparation. This issue gained further traction when the Supreme Court addressed it on September 30, directing criticism towards Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his public comments. During a session considering petitions for a court-monitored investigation, Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan questioned the CM’s timing and the validity of his statements.

Justice Viswanathan remarked, “You received the report in July, yet by September 18, you went public. How can you make such claims without certainty?” He urged caution, noting, “There is no proof that this ghee was used, and no second opinion has been sought.” Justice Gavai echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the potential harm to the sentiments of the temple's many devotees.

In response to the court's remarks, Kalyan addressed the press, stating, “The judges did not declare the laddus unadulterated; they acknowledged confusion regarding the timeline. Our government will thoroughly investigate any violations from the past five years. This issue extends beyond just the prasad.”

Kalyan’s pilgrimage underscores not only his devotion but also the complex interplay of faith and politics within Andhra Pradesh, particularly in light of the recent controversies.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri shine at Manish Malhotra's show for cancer survivors

Latest Videos