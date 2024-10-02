'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date - WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    The blockbuster film Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone, is poised to make a significant impact in Japan. Following its tremendous success in India, the film is set for a grand release in Japan on November 29, 2024. Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a video on his social media, expressing excitement for the film's upcoming release. Fans are eagerly anticipating this event.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    In his Instagram post, Khan shared the trailer and invited fans to prepare for an intense, fiery, and action-packed adventure as Jawan heads to Japan. He mentioned the release date, and his announcement sparked enthusiastic reactions from fans, with many expressing a desire for a sequel. Some fans predicted that the audience in Japan would enjoy the film immensely.

    Directed by Atlee, Jawan has become a global sensation, celebrated for its high-octane action sequences, engaging storyline, and outstanding performances. The 2023 action-thriller emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film featured Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, along with Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone too had an excellent cameo.

    In March, Atlee hinted at his future projects, creating curiosity among fans about a potential sequel. He stated that while he wasn't certain about a sequel, he would certainly write something surprising for the audience. He mentioned that every film has the potential for a sequel but that he prefers to surprise viewers with new and different content.

    When asked about the possibility of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan again, Atlee affirmed that it would definitely happen, leaving the details of the collaboration to be determined later. He praised Khan as a fun and emotionally invested individual to work with, highlighting Khan’s punctuality and his substantial involvement in the filmmaking process.

    Jawan tells the compelling story of a prison warden who collaborates with inmates to expose corruption and injustice through daring acts, leading to an unexpected reunion. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan played dual roles as Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando, and Azad, the jailer of a women’s prison, who is also Vikram’s son.

