Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tungnath, world's highest Shiva temple in Uttarakhand, faces water leakage, weakening foundation

    Tungnath Temple, the highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, is facing severe structural issues that threaten its safety and stability. Located at an altitude of 3,680 metres in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, the temple has experienced increased water leakage, subsidence, and a weakening foundation, particularly during the recent monsoon season.

    Tungnath, world's highest Shiva temple in Uttarakhand faces water leakage, weakening foundation shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 3:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    Tungnath, the world's highest temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, perched majestically at a soaring altitude of 3,680 meters in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, is grappling with grave structural issues. The temple, revered for its ancient origins, is now facing the peril of water seepage, subsidence, and a crumbling foundation—issues that have drastically worsened under the relentless onslaught of monsoon rains.

    This escalating damage has raised serious concerns about the temple’s stability, posing a potential threat to the safety of the thousands of devotees and tourists who visit the sacred site each year.

    Legend has it that this sacred temple was built by the Pandavas from the epic Mahabharata following the legendary war of Kurukshetra, adding to its cultural and religious significance. However, the centuries-old structure now finds itself in dire need of preservation.

    Taking swift action, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, under the leadership of Ajendra Ajay, has reached out to the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for expertise on possible restoration solutions. Responding to the call, both agencies dispatched expert teams to survey the temple in September. After a detailed inspection, they laid out their recommendations on how to mitigate further deterioration of the ancient structure.

    Also read: Iconic Taj Mahal faces time’s wrath: More cracks appear, Quranic versus fade, precious gems erode due to rain

    Ajendra Ajay voiced his concerns, stating, "The temple is facing serious issues like subsidence, weakening foundation, and shifting wall slates, which have caused water leakage, especially during the rainy season." In a bid to safeguard the sacred site, the committee has also sought assistance from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to ensure comprehensive safety measures.

    Though the temple is not officially protected by the ASI, Manoj Saxena, superintendent archaeologist at ASI, told The Times of India (TOI), "While the temple is not officially protected by ASI, our team visited the site and gave our recommendations. Now it is up to the temple committee and the Uttarakhand govt to take the necessary actions."

    Uttarakhand's tourism minister, Satpal Maharaj, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, remarking, "Given the temple's water leakage and structural problems, the govt is prioritising its repair to ensure the structure remains safe for all visitors."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years anr

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years

    Amid tussle with Kerala govt, MLA PV Anvar announces new party anr

    Amid tussle with Kerala govt, MLA PV Anvar announces new party

    Stay away from Iran': India cautions citizens against non-essential travel amid rising mideast tensions AJR

    'Stay away from Iran': India cautions citizens against non-essential travel amid rising mideast tensions

    CMs wife Parvathi decision in returning sites is apt Karnataka HM G Parameshwar vkp

    'CM's wife Parvathi's decision in returning sites is apt': Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

    Who is Polina Anjani Konidela, Pawan Kalyan's daughter, who signed faith declaration before her Tirupati temple visit?

    Meet Polina Anjani Konidela, Pawan Kalyan's daughter, who signed faith declaration before Tirupati temple trip

    Recent Stories

    Govindas revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL ATG

    Govinda's revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL

    Side Effects of Smoking cigarettes While Drinking Tea RBA

    Side effects of smoking cigarettes while drinking tea

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years anr

    Yogi govt achieves 46% reduction in stubble burning in UP over 7 years

    Why railways keep engines running despite long stops? vkp

    Why railways keep engines running despite long stops?

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date - WATCH ATG

    'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon