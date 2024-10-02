Rakhi Sawant to Dolly Bindra: 7 Controversial contestants of Bigg Boss

Entertainment
Rakhi's bold personality and emotional outbursts created drama and controversies, making her a standout contestant in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss.
Imam's eccentric behavior and derogatory remarks, especially towards women, led to heated confrontations, ultimately making him one of the season's most disliked housemates.
Armaan's abusive behavior towards Sofia Hayat and possessive nature towards Tanishaa Mukerji sparked backlash, leading to his eviction and subsequent legal issues post-show.
Swami Om's manipulative tactics and outrageous actions, including throwing urine at contestants, secured his reputation as one of the most despised contestants in history.
Priyanka gained notoriety for her verbal abuse and dramatic claims, leading to her expulsion by Salman Khan, marking a significant controversy of the season.
Dolly’s aggressive behavior and infamous spat with Shweta Tiwari highlighted her controversial presence, earning her widespread criticism and memorable moments on the show.
Pooja’s flamboyant and confrontational nature resulted in frequent arguments, making her one of the most controversial and talked-about contestants of her season.