Rakhi Sawant to Dolly Bindra: 7 Controversial contestants of Bigg Boss

Image credits: INSTA

Rakhi Sawant - Bigg Boss 1

Rakhi's bold personality and emotional outbursts created drama and controversies, making her a standout contestant in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss.

 

Image credits: instagram

Imam Siddique - Bigg Boss 9

Imam's eccentric behavior and derogatory remarks, especially towards women, led to heated confrontations, ultimately making him one of the season's most disliked housemates.

Image credits: imaam siddique instagram

Armaan Kohli - Bigg Boss 7

Armaan's abusive behavior towards Sofia Hayat and possessive nature towards Tanishaa Mukerji sparked backlash, leading to his eviction and subsequent legal issues post-show.

 

Image credits: instagram

Swami Om - Bigg Boss 10

Swami Om's manipulative tactics and outrageous actions, including throwing urine at contestants, secured his reputation as one of the most despised contestants in history.
 

Image credits: Twitter

Priyanka Jagga Muise - Bigg Boss 10

Priyanka gained notoriety for her verbal abuse and dramatic claims, leading to her expulsion by Salman Khan, marking a significant controversy of the season.
 

Image credits: INSTAGRAM

Dolly Bindra - Bigg Boss 4

Dolly’s aggressive behavior and infamous spat with Shweta Tiwari highlighted her controversial presence, earning her widespread criticism and memorable moments on the show.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Pooja Misrra - Bigg Boss 5

Pooja’s flamboyant and confrontational nature resulted in frequent arguments, making her one of the most controversial and talked-about contestants of her season.
 

Image credits: Instagram
