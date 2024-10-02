(Video) Aamir Khan consoles ex-wife Reena Dutta following her father's demise

Reports suggest that Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Reena Dutta's father, has passed away. The cause of death remains undisclosed. Aamir Khan, accompanied by his mother, Zeenat, visited Reena to offer condolences.

Sad news emerges from the entertainment world. Reports suggest that Aamir Khan's ex-wife, Reena Dutta's father, passed away on Wednesday. Aamir, along with his mother, Zeenat Hussain, visited Reena's home to offer condolences. The cause of Reena's father's demise remains unknown. Reports indicate that Reena's father was a retired Air Force officer. Aamir and Reena eloped in 1986 and have two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.

Aamir Khan Rushes to Reena Dutta's Home Upon Hearing the News

Media reports suggest that Aamir Khan rushed to his ex-wife Reena Dutta's home as soon as he learned about her father's passing. Several photos and videos of Aamir outside Reena's house are circulating on social media. Aamir's mother, Zeenat Hussain, also accompanied him to meet her former daughter-in-law, Reena.

21-Year-Old Aamir Khan Married 19-Year-Old Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were neighbors and deeply in love. They eloped against their families' wishes. Aamir was 21, and Reena was 19 at the time of their marriage. In an interview years later, Aamir revealed that their entire wedding cost less than 10 rupees, as they took a bus to the registrar's office, which cost less than 10 rupees. They started dating in 1980. After 16 years of marriage, Aamir and Reena divorced. A few years after the divorce, Aamir married Kiran Rao. This marriage also lasted for 16 years and ended in divorce. Despite the divorces, Aamir remains close to both his ex-wives, and they all gather for family functions.

