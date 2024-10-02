Video: Govinda's wife Sunita looks worried, distressed as she leaves hospital; here's what she said

Govinda was hospitalised on Tuesday after accidentally shooting himself in the foot. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, was photographed outside the hospital on Wednesday.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja was clicked the day after the actor accidently shot himself, and she appeared concerned. Sunita was seen heading back to the hospital to be with Govinda. The paparazzi encircled Sunita's automobile, and the cameras noted that she was anxious by the events of Tuesday. Sunita addressed the media and provided an update.

“Sir ki tabiyat abhi theek hai, aaj unko normal ward mein admit karenge hum. Kal se bahut behtar hai. Kal ya parso discharge bhi kar denge unko (Govinda is doing better today. We will transfer him to the usual ward today. He is doing better than yesterday and may be discharged in a day or two.),” she said. Sunita thanked supporters who were praying for Govinda in many cities and holy locations, and she promised them that he will be back on his feet soon.

“In a few months, he will be able to dance as well,” she added. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Juhu police have questioned Govinda about the unintentional gunshot. The actor informed police that the handgun was unlocked while he was cleaning it and misfired. Govinda explained that the revolver was 20 years old. Police sources stated that they feel there is no foul play. However, they are not entirely convinced by Govinda's narrative. The cops may record his statement again shortly.

The police have also questioned Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja. Her statement has been recorded as well. Further inquiry is underway.

Govinda delivered a voice letter on Tuesday, hours after the unintentional gunshot, to assure supporters that he was well. "Namaskar, pranaam, main hoon Govinda, aap sab logon ke aashirwad aur maa-baap ke aashirwad, guru ki kripa ke wajah se goli lagi thi, par woh nikaal di gayi hai. Main dhanyavad deta hoon yahan ke doctor ka, aadarniya doctor Agarwal ji ka aur aap sab logon ki prarthana jo hai, aap logon ka dhanyavad, pranaam. Thanks to your blessings, my parents' blessings, and the grace of my guru, I was shot, but the bullet was removed. I thank the physicians here, particularly Dr. Agarwal, and I appreciate all of your prayers," he stated.

