Govinda's revolver accident: Photo of blood-stained bullet extracted from actor goes VIRAL

Actor-politician Govinda is currently recuperating after a gunshot wound to his leg, sustained in an accidental incident involving his personal revolver. As he recovers, a photograph of the bullet has gone viral, raising concerns among his fanbase

Actor-politician Govinda is currently on the mend following an accident involving his personal revolver, which resulted in a gunshot wound to his leg. A photograph allegedly showing the bullet has recently surfaced on social media, quickly gaining traction and raising concern among his fans. The source of the leak remains unknown, but it has sparked considerable interest.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning as the 60-year-old actor was preparing to travel to Kolkata for a scheduled performance. Initial reports indicate that while attempting to store his personal revolver in a cupboard, it slipped from his hands and accidentally discharged, striking his leg. He was promptly rushed to a nearby hospital, where Dr. Ramesh Agarwal and his medical team performed emergency surgery to extract the bullet.

Dr. Agarwal confirmed that the bullet was lodged in Govinda’s leg but was successfully removed without major complications. The actor arrived at the hospital in significant distress and received between eight to ten stitches. After spending time in the ICU, his condition stabilized, and he was later moved to a recovery room.

Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, described the incident as an unfortunate accident. His brother, Kirti Kumar, expressed relief that timely medical attention had been provided following what he called a strange accident. In an audio message directed at his fans, Govinda conveyed his gratitude for their prayers, indicating that he was feeling better due to the support of his fans and divine blessings.

ALSO READ: 'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer to release in Japan on THIS date - WATCH

In the wake of the incident, Mumbai Police have confiscated Govinda's revolver and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. A panchnama was conducted at the actor's residence, and officials from the crime branch have visited him in the hospital as part of their inquiry.

Latest Videos