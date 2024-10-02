Anushka Sharma's hilarious video challenging Virat Kohli with cricket rule book goes VIRAL [WATCH]

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to capture the hearts of fans with their endearing chemistry. Their recent viral video featuring a playful cricket challenge showcases their fun-loving dynamic. Beyond their public appearances, Anushka shares insights into parenting, revealing the pressures they face while raising their children

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly one of the most beloved couples in Bollywood, consistently captivating fans with their undeniable chemistry. Recently, Anushka shared a fun video on social media that quickly went viral, showcasing a playful cricket challenge between the two.

In the Instagram video, Anushka and Virat are seen enjoying a friendly game of cricket with a twist—Anushka declares that she will set the rules, to which Virat readily agrees. The couple is full of laughter, with Virat humorously mentioning "Lassi shot" during their playtime. In her caption, Anushka wrote about their playful antics, referring to "Lulu balling, lassi shots & a lot more with @pumaindia." Fans were quick to respond, with one commenting on their cuteness and another praising their bond by saying, “Virushka ever.”

Recently, during a brand event in Mumbai, Anushka spoke about the importance of instilling the right habits in children from a young age. She revealed that she and her husband, Virat, are making efforts to teach their children, Vamika and Akaay, about good practices. While discussing their experiences, Anushka mentioned taking Vamika to an ice cream museum, emphasizing how much Vamika adores ice cream. She shared that she encouraged her daughter to enjoy as much as she wanted, though Vamika didn't indulge too much.

Anushka also addressed the societal pressures that parents face to be “perfect” during the same event, sharing her honest insights on parenting. She acknowledged the unrealistic expectations placed on parents, stating that it’s acceptable not to be perfect. Anushka conveyed the importance of expressing flaws in front of children, believing it helps them understand that everyone makes mistakes. She explained that this approach can alleviate the pressure children feel to meet high expectations, suggesting that it’s better for kids to know their parents are human.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in the film Zero (2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and is currently looking forward to the release of Chakda Xpress, a biopic about the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

ALSO READ: 'Iske aandar ki kaali ma...', Ranbir Kapoor once revealed ugly side of Deepika Padukone's anger

Latest Videos