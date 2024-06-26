WATCH: Nagarjuna meets and hugs disable fan after his guards pushed him says, 'Humari galti...'

Nagarjuna was walking through a crowded airport over the weekend when a differently-abled guy approached him to take a photograph and the actor's guards pushed him away.

Telugu actor Nagarjuna approached the differently-abled fan who had been shoved away by his security. Nagarjuna was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday, on his way home from a business trip. At the airport, he greeted the fan and took a few photos with him. The fan appeared to apologize for the event, but Nagarjuna said, "Arre, don't be sorry. It wasn't your fault, Humara Galti Hai." He also posed with a few more fans at the airport before heading on his trip. Nagarjuna dressed simply for the flight, donning a white shirt and denim pants.

The video

Also read: World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia?

The incident

For those who are unaware, Nagarjuna was walking through a crowded airport over the weekend when a differently-abled guy approached him to take a photograph. However, Nagarjuna's bodyguard grabbed the fan and forced him away. The footage prompted a massive response on social media, with many criticizing the actor for failing to respond at the time.

Professional front

Nagarjuna was in Mumbai to film part of his forthcoming film alongside Dhanush. Sekhar Kammula is directing D51, which the duo is filming. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars in the flick. The actors were spotted at Juhu Beach earlier this week. Dhanush's bodyguards were also seen pushing supporters away and preventing cameras from filming. However, Dhanush has not commented on this.

Latest Videos