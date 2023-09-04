Watch: Nagarjuna asks 'where is Samantha' to Vijay Deverakonda on Bigg Boss Telugu 7's grand premiere

Bigg Boss Telugu host Nagarjuna asked about his ex-daughter-in-law and actress Samantha to Vijay Deverakonda, who attended the show's grand premiere to promote 'Kushi'.

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Telugu premiered on September 3 with a bang. In addition to the participants, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Naveen Polishetty graced the event, sharing the stage with host Nagarjuna. Following Vijay Deverakonda's dancing performance, Nagarjuna inquired about Samantha, the actress and his ex-daughter-in-law. For the sixth time, Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss Telugu. While Jr NTR hosted the first season, Nani took over as host for the second season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 premiered on Star Maa on September 3 and was broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar. To promote his recently released film, 'Kushi,' Vijay Deverakonda graced the stage alongside Nagarjuna.

In the video shared by fans, Nagarjuna asked Vijay in Telugu, “Where is your heroine, Samantha?" Vijay answered that Samantha has skipped the film's promotions and focusing on her health. He added that she was in the US at the time of the episode’s filming.

Vijay Deverakonda informed that she is now in the United States for 'Kushi' promotions and Myositis treatment. He went on to say that Samantha will be returning in two days. "Hopefully, she'll join us for the promotions when she returns," he remarked.

Nagarjuna then called Vijay and Samantha good actors and asked if they tried to surpass each other in the film. The 'Arjun' Reddy actor' revealed that they tried to, but ended up playing their roles to the T.

Samantha travelled to the United States a few weeks ago and has been seeing friends and relatives there. The actress battling the auto-immune disease Myositis has been posting images and videos of her travels on social media. Although she could not participate in the promotional activities, she attended the big music launch of Kushi and even performed with Vijay. Social media was ablaze with videos and photographs of their performance. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, the son of Nagarjuna, for those who are unaware. They divorced after four years of marriage.

On September 3, Bigg Boss Telugu 7 began on Star Maa. The premiere was a star-studded occasion, with star performances and contestant entries.

This season's participants are Priyanka Jain, Sivaji, Damini Bhatla, Prince Yawar, Subhashree Rayaguru, Shakeela, Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Teja, Rathika Rose, Dr Goutham Krishna, Kiran Rathod, Pallavi Prashanth, and Amardeep Chowdary.