    Blinkit offers 'FREE dhaniya' after user shares mother's suggestion; post goes viral

    Quick commerce platform Blinkit is now offering complimentary coriander (dhaniya) on orders containing a certain amount of vegetables. The feature is inspired by the free coriander and green chillies that one usually gets while shopping for vegetables local vendors. 
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Customers in India are often given complementary coriander leaves (dhaniya patta) when they buy vegetables at local marketplaces. This interaction is so common that it frequently occurs without a spoken request; merchants simply include the coriander leaves automatically. However, this practice does not extend to supermarket delivery services.

    Recently, an X (formerly Twitter) user expressed his disappointment on social media over this issue, stating that his mother was particularly upset about having to pay for coriander leaves with a vegetable purchase on supermarket site Blinkit.

    Ankit Sawant also tagged Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, in the tweet, recommending that Blinkit consider offering coriander leaves for free with a minimum vegetable purchase. "Mom had a minor heart attack since she had to pay for Dhaniya through Blinkit. @albinder- Mom suggests you bundle it for free with a specific number of vegetables', he wrote on X.

    Albinder quickly noticed Ankit’s post and promptly acted on the suggestion. Retweeting Ankit’s post, Albinder wrote, “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom. We will polish the feature in the next couple of weeks.” 

    Along with the message, he shared a screenshot of the Blinkit order page, where coriander leaves were now listed as a “free gift” alongside the other vegetables ordered. Albinder's quick decision to integrate this feature garnered tremendous attention online, with over 430,000 views. Many people complimented Albinder on his rapid answer, expressing their gratitude in the comments.

    One user jokingly quipped, "This dhaniya update is worth a billion dollars in market capitalization." " Another praised the company's use of social media, saying, "By far the most remarkable use of Social Media (X particularly) and swift implementation. I'm betting big on Zomato and Blinkit."

    Reflecting on the relatability of the update, an individual shared, “That’s literally every mom ever, but thanks! Mine would be happy too.” 

    “What a speed ! Free dhaniya is an offline experience getting online…” a comment read.

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
