    Fact-Check: PM Modi was NOT holding empty bucket to serve food at langar in Patna

    The claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pretending to serve food from an empty bucket is debunked as false. Video footage confirms that the bucket held by Modi indeed contained food, which he served to those in the queue at the Takhat Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara on May 13, 2024.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 16, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

    A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving food at a langar (community kitchen) to devotees at the Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib Gurdwara in Patna, Bihar, is circulating with a misleading assertion that the vessel he held was empty.

    On May 13, 2024, PM Modi visited the Takhat Sri Patna Sahib Gurdwara, renowned as the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru. During his visit, Modi adorned a turban and was seen serving food to devotees, holding a bucket of kheer.

    CLAIM:

    The photo was posted on X with the caption, "BIG BREAKING Narendra Modi exposed. Narendra Modi isn't doing langar seva, he's doing a photo shoot for the coming Lok Sabha Elections in Punjab. Observe minutely Modi is Serving Food but there is no food in Plate of guests before or after the people sitting in the queue."

    The same photo is being widely shared on X with the misleading claim.

    FACT-CHECK:

    We verified visuals shared by the news agency ANI, depicting Modi serving devotees, clearly showing him serving Kheer from the bucket. This can be observed in ANI's post dated May 13, 2024. it can be seen that the bucket in PM Modi's hand was not empty but had some food. It is clear in the video that the Prime Minister is serving it to the devotees.

    CONCLUSION: 

    The assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pretending to serve food from an empty bucket is false. Video footage demonstrates that there was food in the bucket held by Modi, which was served to those sitting in a queue.
     

    Last Updated May 16, 2024, 12:57 PM IST
