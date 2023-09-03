Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple to seek blessings; pics go viral

    Following the success of 'Kushi' at the box office, actor Vijay Deverakonda goes to Yadadri Temple to seek blessings. Pictures of the star go viral on social media; take a look

    Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple to seek blessings; pics go viral RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda visited Yadadri Temple, Telangana, on Sunday (September 3) morning after the success of his recently released film Kushi. Vijay's photos with his team and family have already gone viral on social media. "The man of the hour, @TheDeverakonda, along with his family and team #Kushi, took divine blessings at the Yadadri Temple after scoring a BLOCKBUSTER," read the post.

    According to Sacnilk's news report, 'Kushi' suffered a minor drop in receipts on the second day, with an expected income of Rs 9 crore. Despite this decline, the film received overwhelmingly good reviews. Along with Deverakonda, the cast of 'Kushi' includes Samantha, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

    Vijay's previous film, 'Liger,' did not score well at the box office. Vijay Devarakonda addressed the commercial failure of 'Liger' during the trailer premiere of 'Kushi' in Hyderabad. He acknowledged his dismay, adding, "It hurts when a film doesn't perform or work." I've had a lot of flops in the past, and Liger isn't the first."

    Meanwhile, 'Kushi' is a Mythri Movie Makers production, with Murali handling cinematography, Prawin Pudi editing, and Hesham Abdul Wahab supplying the soundtrack. The film is a charming blend of romance and humour that appeals to many people.

    On Sunday, Vijay shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Vijay and Samantha. Viplav and Aaradhya. We wanted one thing. To spread Kushi so good to see the families filled with Kushiiiii."

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post ADC

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret ADC

    Why was Kareena Kapoor asked to quit 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' by Rakesh Roshan? Ameesha Patel reveals secret

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From contestants list to theme to guests, know all about Nagarjuna's reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss Telugu 7: From contestants to theme to guests, know all about Nagarjuna's reality show

    Zeenat Aman recalls 'scandalous' tabloid press of late, 1980; talks about anxiety, grief ADC

    Zeenat Aman recalls 'scandalous' tabloid press of late, 1980; talks about anxiety, grief

    Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details RBA

    'Gadar 2' box office collection: Sunny Deol's blockbuster film enters Rs 500-crore club; details

    Recent Stories

    CM Siddaramaiah tells Tamil Nadu: We don't have water, can't release to Tamil Nadu

    CM Siddaramaiah tells Tamil Nadu: We don't have water, can't release to Tamil Nadu

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post ADC

    BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung's 7-year-old dog, Tan undergoes heart surgeries; makes fans emotional with post

    Janmashtami 2023: 8 must visit Lord Krishna's temples in India anr eai

    Janmashtami 2023: 8 must visit temples of Lord Krishna in India

    Aditya-L1: First Earth-bound manoeuvre performed, spacecraft 'healthy'

    Aditya-L1: First Earth-bound manoeuvre performed, spacecraft 'healthy'

    Salma Hayek SEXY photos: Actress celebrates her 57th birthday in HOT red bikini on the beach with seagulls RBA

    Salma Hayek SEXY photos: Actress celebrates her 57th birthday in HOT red bikini on the beach with seagulls

    Recent Videos

    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon