    Sri Lanka orders seizure of passports of 2 Indian nationals over match-fixing charge in Legends Cricket League

    A court in Sri Lanka has ordered Indian nationals Yoni Patel and P Akash to surrender their passports as both are set to be indicted for match fixing in the unsanctioned Legends Cricket League.

    First Published May 16, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    A court in Sri Lanka has directed Indian nationals Yoni Patel and P. Akash to surrender their passports as they face impending indictment for alleged match-fixing in the unofficial Legends Cricket League held in Kandy's Pallekele Stadium from March 8 to 19 in Colombo.

    The two, currently on bail, stand accused of attempting to manipulate matches within the league, where the final saw Rajasthan Kings triumph over New York Super Strikers.

    Patel, who owns the Kandy Swamp Army team in the league, and Akash are under scrutiny following complaints lodged by former Sri Lanka ODI captain Upul Tharanga, now serving as the chairman of national selectors, and former New Zealand player Neil Broom.

    The complaints were submitted to the Special Investigation Unit of the Ministry of Sports, alleging approaches made by Patel and Akash to influence match outcomes through underperformance.

    In response to the investigation, the magistrate's court has barred Patel and Akash from leaving the country until the inquiry concludes.

    The Legends Cricket League, unacknowledged by both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Sri Lanka Cricket, remains under scrutiny amid these allegations.

    Sri Lanka made history as the first South Asian nation to criminalize match-fixing and sports corruption in 2019, imposing penalties of up to 10 years' imprisonment and substantial fines for those found guilty. The legislation also mandates repercussions for individuals failing to report corrupt approaches.

