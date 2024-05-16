Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil REVIEW: Is Prithviraj, Basil Joseph's latest Malayalam film worth watching? Read reac

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Twitter Review: The movie features Basil Joseph, Prithviraj, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, and Nikhila Vimal. The movie which translates to ‘At the Entrance of Guruvayoor Temple’, revolves around a young man named Vinu, played by Basil Joseph; read on

Following the huge success of 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', filmmaker Vipin Das returns with another comedy-drama. 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil', which translates to 'At the Entrance of Guruvayoor Temple', is about a young guy named Vinu, portrayed by Basil Joseph, who faces a sequence of terrible occurrences and finds up marrying someone other than his planned wife on his wedding day. The film promises to be a lighthearted entertainment.

About Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil:

This is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Vipin Das and written by Deepu Pradeep. Produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment, it stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Nikhila Vimal, and Anaswara Rajan and marks Yogi Babu's debut in Malayalam cinema. The film premiered in cinemas on May 16, 2024.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Production began principal filming on May 12, 2023. For shooting purposes, a copy of the Guruvayoor Temple was built at Karattupallikkara, Perumbavoor municipality. The second round of filming took place in Dubai and concluded in early July.

Prithviraj was supposed to join the filming during the third phase, but it was postponed owing to an injury incurred on the set of Vilayath Buddha. He ultimately joined the production in Guruvayoor during the latter week of November. The fourth part of filming was completed in Kochi by early January 2024. The full shoot ended on April 4, 2024.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Cast and Crew

The ensemble cast of "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil" includes prominent performers such as Prithviraj Sukumaran, who plays Anand, and Basil Joseph as Vinu. Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan (Anjali), and Yogi Babu join them. Along with them are Jagadish, Baiju Santhosh, Irshad, Rekha, Kudassanad Kanakam, Siju Sunny, Akhil Kavaliyoor, Ramesh Kottayam, Manoj K. U., and P. P. Kunhikrishnan. This skilled cast promises to provide a fascinating movie experience for spectators.

Vipin Das directed and Deepu Pradeep wrote the Malayalam comedy-drama "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil." Produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R. Mehta, and C. V. Sarathi, the film brings together a varied group of skilled individuals to create an engaging cinematic experience. Neeraj Revi did the cinematography, while John Kutty edited the film. Ankit Menon composed the movie's music. The film was released by AP International.

Deepu Pradeep, a screenwriter, discussed the tale with Prithviraj Sukumaran few years back. At the time, Prithviraj was supposed to play Vinu. Before Vipin Das joined the team, the project was supposed to be led by another director. The release of "Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil" is eagerly awaited, offering an unforgettable cinematic experience for all film fans.

