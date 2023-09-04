Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra shares cute photos of Nick Jonas, calls him 'dreamy'

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 8:36 AM IST

    One of the most adored celebrity couples, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, always give major couple goals. They have a big social media following, with many fan pages dedicated to them. From their romantic photos together to their adorable moments with their daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka and Nick's social media updates keep their followers interested. 

    Priyanka enjoys sharing glimpses of her life with Nick and Malti on social media, and she recently uploaded a series of photos of her and Nick out and about. 

    Priyanka posted to Instagram stories on Monday morning as she got ready to go out with Nick Jonas. She began by posting a photo with a close-up of her gorgeous appearance and cosmetics. The actress looked stunning in a pastel blue gown, her hair in a tidy bun. 

    She complimented her attire with diamond earrings and a stunning necklace. She wore mauve lipstick and kept her makeup simple. "Ice ice baby," Priyanka wrote. She then posted another selfie, this one with Nick Jonas. The pair is seen posing in a vehicle, and PeeCee is seen beaming. "See you soon, Austin, Texas," she wrote with the photo. 

    Meanwhile, the following photo shows Nick Jonas gazing out the window, and Priyanka couldn't stop complimenting him on his nice looks. "Dreamy," she said, adding a heart-eyed emoji. 

    Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was recently photographed visiting a Jonas Brothers event in Texas. She was seen cheering for her husband, Nick Jonas, with Danielle Jonas. Priyanka looked stunning in a bright green bodycon dress and had a great time dancing to the Jonas Brothers' songs during the show. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Priyanka Chopra's professional life
    Priyanka Chopra's next film will be Heads Of State, in which she will co-star with John Cena and Idris Elba. Along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. While the film was announced for 2021, there have recently been rumours about PeeCee leaving the production. However, no confirmation has yet been received.
     

