    Manju Warrier beauty secret OUT: 7 steps to follow to look forever young

    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who is 45, looks so young and fit! Find out the age-defying secrets and skincare routine of the Thunivu star.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While Manju Warrier's precise skincare regimen may not be publicly known, we can offer some general ideas for an anti-aging skincare routine that can help maintain youthful-looking skin.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water daily to keep your skin hydrated and plump. Hydration is essential for maintaining elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cleanse Gently: Use a gentle cleanser suitable for your skin type to remove dirt, oil, and impurities without stripping away natural oils. Cleansing your skin regularly helps prevent breakouts and dullness.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Moisturize Regularly: Apply a moisturizer with anti-ageing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, retinol, or peptides to keep your skin hydrated and nourished. Moisturizing helps maintain the skin's barrier function and reduces the signs of aging.

    article_image5

    Use Sunscreen Daily: Protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays by applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days. Sunscreen helps prevent premature ageing, sunspots, and skin cancer.

    article_image6

    Incorporate Antioxidants: Include antioxidant-rich products in your skincare routine to neutralize free radicals and protect your skin from environmental damage. Look for ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, green tea extract, or niacinamide.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Exfoliate Regularly: Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells, promote cell turnover, and reveal smoother, brighter skin. Incorporate a gentle exfoliant into your routine 2-3 times a week to improve texture and tone.

    article_image8

    Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram

    Get Enough Sleep: Prioritize quality sleep to allow your skin to repair and regenerate overnight. Lack of sleep can lead to dullness, dark circles, and accelerated aging. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In an interview, Manju said she prioritises a healthy and clean diet. Her diet includes seasonal fruits and vegetables. She loves to eat home-cooked meals and avoids fatty foods when eating out.

