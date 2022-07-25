SEXY photos, video: At 53, Jennifer Lopez looks HOT as she poses naked for her brand 'JLo Body'

On Jennifer Lopez's 53rd Birthday, July 24, she launched her own makeup and skincare brand, JLo Beauty. For that, the singer did a naked picture shoot; take a look



Photo Courtesy: Rob Zangardi's Instagram

Jennifer Lopez, a singer and actress, celebrated her 53rd birthday on Sunday with a naked picture session. Jennifer shared a video of herself on Instagram while sporting a black monokini.

Photo Courtesy: Rob Zangardi's Instagram

Jennifer Lopez made several stances while applying lotion to her body in the video. As the video came to an end, she also grinned. (Video)

Photo Courtesy: JLo's Instagram

Reacting to the video clip, a fan wrote, "Perfection… a 21st century event #jlo #jlobeauty #queen." Another person commented, "That’s how looks 53. HBD Diva."

Photo Courtesy: Rob Zangardi's Instagram

An Instagram user said, "The most beautiful woman in the world." A comment read, "So beautiful." "Yaaas queen!! Happy Birthday my sweetheart," wished a fan.



Photo Courtesy: Rob Zangardi's Instagram

A fan said, "The most beautiful and sexy woman in the world. Perfection." Another person said, "That's so amazing omggggg. I want it please, so special. I love it. Happy birthday @jlo. Love you so much! You are the best and the real Beauty Queen ever!!!" A comment read, "Omg so hot. That's the be gift." "OMG Jen you blessed the whole internet," said another fan.



Photo Courtesy: Rob Zangardi's Instagram

The singer appeared in a series of photos posted on Instagram Stories by Jennifer Lopez's skincare company, JLo Beauty. They also provided a sneak preview of the item. The video was posted by JLo Beauty on both their Instagram stories and feed. Also Read: Sexy bikini pictures: Kim Kardashian takes shower at beach in metallic two-piece

A few days before to Jennifer's naked picture session, star Ranveer Singh's nude magazine cover shot rocked the internet. Ranveer stripped down for the newest issue of Paper Magazine. Ranveer struck several postures for the camera while sitting on a Turkish rug, maybe as an ode to Burt Reynolds. Also Read: SEXY, NUDE PHOTOS: ESHA GUPTA, RAHUL KHANNA, RANVEER SINGH, SHERLYN CHOPRA-9 CELEBS WHO FULL MONTY ON CAMERA

Photo Courtesy: Rob Zangardi's Instagram