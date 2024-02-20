Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Dhruva Sarja, 'Martin' team face severe turbulence in IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight

    Kannada star Dhruva Sarja shared a video of himself and the 'Martin' team discussing their experience during extreme turbulence on IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar trip.

    WATCH Dhruva Sarja, 'Martin' team face severe turbulence in IndiGo's Delhi-Srinagar flight RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and the 'Martin' team were on an IndiGo aircraft from New Delhi to Srinagar when it met extreme turbulence. Shortly after landing, Dhruva sent a video to the 'Martin' team, expressing relief that they had escaped uninjured. Passengers on the trip endured a terrifying encounter as the pilot tried to land in poor weather conditions. Eventually, the pilot followed safety precautions and successfully landed the plane in Srinagar.

    Dhruva Sarja and the entire Martin team shared their turbulent experience in a short film. The video closed with cries of 'Jai Anjaneya' and 'Jai Shri Ram'.

    Another flight footage showed people hanging onto their seats as the plane shook. IndiGo shared a statement: "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route."

    "The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather," the airline said.

    Dhruva Sarja and the 'Martin' team travelled to Srinagar for the final part of the film's shoot. Arjun Sarja wrote the script for the film, which is directed by AP Arjun. Dhruva Sarja and Vaibhavi Shandilya play the key parts. The supporting cast includes Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, Achyuth Kumar, and Nikitin Dheer.

    The film is nearing completion and is set to enter screens later this year. The creators will soon reveal the release date.

