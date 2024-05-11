Entertainment

Waiting for Srikanth? Here are 7 must watch movies of Rajkummar Rao

Newton to Shahid are 7 cinematic gems showcasing Rajkummar Rao's versatile brilliance, captivating audiences with his compelling performances

Image credits: IMDb

Newton

In this political satire, Rajkummar plays a government clerk assigned to conduct elections in a conflict-ridden area

Image credits: IMDb

Shahid

This biographical drama is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi. Rajkummar's performance as Shahid won him the National Film Award

Image credits: IMDb

Trapped

In this survival thriller, Rajkummar portrays a man who gets trapped in his apartment without food, water, or electricity

Image credits: IMDb

Stree

A horror-comedy that subverts typical Bollywood tropes, Rajkummar plays a tailor who encounters a mysterious woman

Image credits: IMDb

Kai Po Che!

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel "The 3 Mistakes of My Life," this film follows the journey of three friends as they navigate personal and professional challenges

Image credits: IMDb

Aligarh

In this sensitive portrayal, Rajkummar plays a journalist who covers the story of a professor persecuted for his sexual orientation

Image credits: IMDb

Bareilly Ki Barfi

A romantic comedy set in a small town, Rajkummar shines in his role as a timid salesman. His transforms from a meek character to a confident one

Image credits: IMDb
