WATCH: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were at NRI convention in US; reveal some inside secrets

Deepika Padukone was invited to be the chief guest at the Konkani Sammelan held in San Jose, California. Husband Ranveer Singh also made a brief appearance and talked in Konkani

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now enjoying themselves in the US. The duo was in San Jose, California, where they had just attended a Shankar Mahadevan performance. Along with Deepika and Ranveer, the actress' parents are also a part of the union. Deepika was also asked to be the head guest at the Konkani Sammelan while she was in San Jose. The Konkani-speaking NRI Indian community in San Jose, California, organised the event.

Deepika was honoured to participate at the event, as she personally speaks Konkani and Kannada at home. She was the principal guest, and her husband Ranveer Singh joined her and briefly performed on stage. The actor charmed the crowd during this performance by saying a few lines in Konkani. Along with the crowd, Deepika also applauded Ranveer as he delivered a mic-drop moment in Konkani.

Also Read: Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

In the video, Ranveer can be heard saying, "Dev Bare Karu (May God bless you)," as well as "I'm really happy" in Konkani. In another video, the actor can also be seen bringing up a shawl for his wifey on stage.

Deepika, the primary guest, spoke about her cultural background and the several languages she is fluent in. According to the actress, Ranveer Singh previously admitted that he detested eating veggies. However, since their marriage, the actor has developed a liking for veggies and Deepika's "upkari" cuisine.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this