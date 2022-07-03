Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

After mentioning late WWE star Jimmy Snuka in a new song, Cardi B engages in a Twitter conversation with fans in which she discusses her passion for WWE.

Following the release of Cardi B's latest song Hot Sh*t, which includes Kanye West and Lil Durk, swept the internet. The song, the musician's first single of 2022, has already generated a tremendous amount of internet attention and is now at the top of the charts. Cardi B recently talked about the song's all-time popular allusion to Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, a late member of the WWE Hall of Fame.

In the song, the rapper refers Snuka as she sings, "Now this that hot s**t Jimmy Snuka off the / top rope superfly s**t. Snuka who was popularly known as "Superfly" passed away in 2017.

Cardi's homage to the WWE star was noticed by a fan who asked her about her love for the sport and replied, "YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about." The mention of Snuka in her latest single also caught the eye of the wrestler's daughter, Tamina Snuka who also responded to Cardi B on Twitter.

Reacting to Cardi's nod to her father, Tamina reacted to the rapper on Twitter and said, "I know who you talking about." Natalya, a standout on Smackdown, also reacted to Cardi by writing, "We love you back."

Rapper Kanye West joined Cardi in bringing his personal life to the song by mentioning his four kids and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. About his split with Kim Kardashian, the Donda rapper was heard stating, "I'm just sayin' now I start to get accustomed to the pain." When the rapper added, "Til one day I say, 'f- it,' took my masseuse on the aircraft," he injected humour to the song.

