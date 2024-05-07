Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ case: SIT issued blue corner notice; Will he return to Bengaluru today?

MP Prajwal Revanna is expected to return to Bengaluru amid allegations of rape and intimidation following his departure on April 26 amidst scandal. The SIT has issued a blue-corner notice against him. Speculations abound regarding his return, possibly today, after the conclusion of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state. The SIT has stationed a team at the airport to apprehend him.

Prajwal Revanna, who departed from Bengaluru on April 26 amid the scandal, has been under scrutiny as accusations of sexual assault and rape emerged. Despite being summoned twice by the SIT for questioning regarding the obscene videos allegedly featuring him, Prajwal has remained abroad.



In light of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections' second phase polling in the state, Prajwal had reportedly postponed his return, fearing potential repercussions on the electoral process. However, with the voting concluded, speculations are rife about his imminent arrival, possibly today.



The absence of Prajwal, coupled with the recent arrest of his father, HD Revanna, in connection with the abduction of a woman related to the case, has intensified public interest and political speculation.

The SIT, anticipating Prajwal's return, has stationed a team at the Kempegowda International Airport for the past two days. They have been closely monitoring travellers from abroad and coordinating with immigration authorities in neighbouring states, including Goa, Chennai, and Cochin, to apprehend Prajwal upon his arrival.

