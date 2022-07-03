Thalapathy Vijay Vs Ajith: Pongal 2023 will be big for fans; why? Read this

The South Indian people consider Pongal a lucky time of year. For leading men and their films, the season is seen as favourable.

Their respective heroes are nothing less than demi-gods in the eyes of the fans. Supporters are the strength and occasionally the downfall of performers, helping them with anything from planning charity events to erecting houses of worship, spending lavishly on rising marketing banners to waging war against the fans of other famous heroes. Star worship is very astounding in southern India.

Fans, particularly in Kollywood, are incredibly proud of their heroes, and when defending their rights, they would put up with anybody or anything. Both actors, Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith, have large fan bases, equally profitable films, and charisma. However, there remains a persistent hostility amongst the supporters of the two stars. There have been instances where supporters have overstepped the line, hurting others physically.

The South Indian people consider Pongal to be a lucky time of year. For leading men and their flicks, the season is seen as favourable. Eventually, several high-profile, big-budget movies with theatrical release dates are planned. The most prestigious films in Kollywood are either released around Pongal or Diwali.

According to rumours, Ajith's 61st film, #AK61, directed by H Vinoth, and Thalapathy's multilingual Vaarisu, under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally, which was originally planned to premiere for Pongal 2023, will now collide. For the third time in a row, Ajith and Vinoth are collaborating, and the film is now being made in Hyderabad. According to reports, the film is marketed as a thriller with a robbery as its setting. At the film city, a sizable replica of Chennai's Mount Road has been constructed, and a number of significant sequences are now being composited.

There could be a delay until the film is ready for release even though it was previously planned for a Diwali release, the creators haven't made it official, and the director now wants to take some more time for the film's post-production. Ghibran is the music composer for #AK61.

Vijay is now making his Telugu debut with Dil Raju's Vaarisu AKA Vaarasudu. Rashmika Mandanna plays the male protagonist in the film opposite the actor, and it is shot quickly in the Chennai suburbs. The film's music was composed by S Thaman. According to the producers, it will debut in theatres during Pongal/Sankranti 2023.

