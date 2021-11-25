  • Facebook
    Was Smriti Irani denied entry on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what we know

    The Kapil Sharma Show has a tremendous fan following. This time, Honorable Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani was to be seen on the show's sets. Was she denied entry?
     

    Was Smriti Irani denied entry on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show? Here's what we know
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 2:02 PM IST
    The Kapil Sharma Show has a massive fan base and is one of the most famous shows on TV. Since the show is back on the small screen, Kapil has been entertaining his sea of followers with rib-tickling content. On every weekend, the show gets graced by popular celebs from the nation. This time , Honorable Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani was to be seen in the next episode of the show. Reportedly, the shooting has been cancelled because of a misunderstanding. 

    Reportedly, Smriti, who will be debuting as an author, had reached the show's sets when a private security guard had stopped her from entering the venue. Smriti does not travel with security, so the guard may have got confused, and reportedly, he did not believe the minister when she tried to explain that she was a guest on the show. The security guard had thought that big ministers always have security personnel and the cops with them. She had an hour for  The Kapil Sharma Show, and after waiting for or half an hour, she left for the airport disappointed to go to Delhi. When Kapil had got to know about the situation, he explained to Irani and said sorry. 

    A report, as per Telly Chakkar, also stated that there was a misunderstanding between the gatekeeper of The Kapil Sharma Show and Smriti Irani's driver, due to which the shooting did not happen. A few days back, Smriti had posted a clip on social media where she had given her fans a teaser of her next book. Ekta Kapoor had commented by saying that Smriti was special in many ways. She has seen Smriti as a leader focused, driven, strong resilient but has also seen her soft, compassionate empathetic to people who are not even in her life.

     

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 2:02 PM IST
