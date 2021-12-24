Vivian Richards daughter Masaba Gupta has a regret, check out what it is

Actress and designer Masba Gupta took to her Instagram story to talk about the biggest regret of her life. Read to know about the same right here.

Actress and designer Masba Gupta took to her Instagram story to talk about the biggest regret of her life. The designer took to her Instagram story and had posted a clip of her dad, West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards who had played against India during the 1983 World Cup Tournament. Following this clip, she had posted how she had never got the chance to watch this cricket match which was very specific. She also said that she was born six years after the most famous World Cup tournament took place.

Back in 1983, the Indian cricket team had defeated West Indies by 43 runs. "My greatest regret in life is not ever watching my dad play in a stadium--I was way too young. I always say I was born 6 years too late. I didn't get to watch this iconic match-with, my dad, on one side and my country on the other", read Masaba's caption.

On the professional front, the ace designer had confirmed that she would be shooting for the second season of her web show Masaba Masaba. On the flip side, Ranveer Singh's movie 83 also shows the entire cast that played the final against West Indies on June 25, 1983. Kabir Khan's 83 documents the world cup win of 1983 and Ranveer is seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. The movie needs no introduction when it comes to the plotline. The film is made engaging because it talks about the hidden gems and showcases personal anecdotes from the team players.

The director showcases the emotions of every player. It is those moments from the life of the players that make the movie very engaging to watch. Like Krishnamachari Srikkanth Jiiva had a sense of humour where to expect a cheer, Balwinder Sandhu's, aka Ammy Virk, having a personal loss before the big match. Deepika Padukone, who plays Ranveer's wife Romi, also has a powerful role.

