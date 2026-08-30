'Hanuman Ansh' director Vishal Chaturvedi has slammed premature box office verdicts declaring his film a flop, arguing a movie's run must be complete. He highlights its strong performance despite competition from big-budget films.

'Don't declare a film a hit or flop in haste': Vishal Chaturvedi

'Hanuman Ansh', a film inspired by the life and legacy of Shri Neeb Karori Baba, has been performing well at the box office despite facing competition from multi-starrer movies like Awarapan 2 and Toxic. After the film's success, director Vishal Chaturvedi has weighed in on the early assessment of the film, where it was allegedly declared a flop.

While speaking to ANI, Vishal Chaturvedi expressed his displeasure at the early box office verdicts of the film, saying that a movie should not be prematurely labelled a hit or flop while it is still running in theatres. "As far as declaring to people that it is a flop film, I feel that there should be some standards in the industry. As long as the film is in a theatre and its run is not complete, then declaring that film a hit or flop is a haste. I feel that as long as the public is with you, your film will remain a hit, because so many people are loving it and talking about it. I used to feel that the film will be a hit and it will complete its run in two and a half months. In the second week, the collections were more than the number of theatres we had. We had 25 theatres, but we were getting almost the same collection that we were getting from 250 theatres in the first week," said Vishal Chaturvedi.

Challenges at the Box Office

The director also shared the challenge of running their movie in the theatres despite being allegedly housefull. It stemmed from the release of movies like Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Awarapan 2' and Yash's 'Toxic'. Vishal Chaturvedi said, "The theatre owners had two other big films. They were putting up their shows. Because they were getting pushed from there, and they were taking out our film. They didn't have any other way, but when all the shows were sold out, a crisis situation was created."

"At the same time, our team, all the people in our production team, all the people left their places, and we started covering each and every theatre. We even started our journey from Gujarat to Surat, Baroda, Ahmedabad; from there, Rajkot, then Morbi. After that, we reached Rajasthan, and we went to Jodhpur, Jaipur, Udaipur and other places," added Chaturvedi.

About 'Hanuman Ansh'

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film stars Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Produced by Ragini S, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya A Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi, the film had an all-India theatrical release by Cinepolis.

A journey of faith, humility and boundless love, 'Hanuman Ansh' is rooted in "Bharat's timeless Sant Parampara and brings to the big screen the story of a saint whose message continues to touch lives across generations: love all, serve all, feed all and remember Ram," as per the press release. The film's synopsis positions "Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story," it added.

A Box Office Success Story

Despite being a low-budget movie, the film has exceeded the expectations of the cinemagoers. by soaring high at the box office. Film Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh has described the film as "the biggest success story of 2026." (ANI)